PHOTO: How Marcelo Reacted When Sergio Ramos Mocked Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

By 90Min
August 15, 2018

Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos had some choice words when responding to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s latest jibe, but it was the reaction of fellow Los Blancos defender Marcelo that has caught the attention of many.

The 30-year-old left back can be seen trying to hold in a cheeky smile as he sat next to the Real Madrid captain, who fired back against Klopp in a recent press conference.

Klopp and Ramos began their battle of words following Liverpool’s somewhat embarrassing 3-1 defeat to Real in last season’s Champions League final.

The Spaniard's foul on Mohamed Salah, which saw the Egyptian leave the field of play, and rough treatment of goalkeeper Loris Karius has come under criticism from the Liverpool head coach, who reportedly referred to it as “brutal” and “ruthless”.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Ramos fired back at Klopp, stating: “I had no intention of holding Mohamed Salah’s arm, but he grabbed my arm first.

“I already gave my opinion and I reiterate again, it is not intentional. It's not the first final he's lost, [maybe] he wants to use that as an excuse for losing.

"There have been many repercussions after what happened to Salah in the Champions League final. Let Klopp worry about his own players. In fact, he’s one of the coaches I voted for as the Best of the Year, so perhaps he can stay a little calmer.”

VI-Images/GettyImages

Marcelo, who has been under contract at the Santiago Bernabéu since 2007, couldn’t hold back a small grin in the press conference, as his captain responded to reporters.

The Brazilian international will be part of the squad that face rivals Atletico Madrid in tonight’s UEFA Super Cup final in Estonia. 

