PHOTOS: Twitter Reacts as adidas Unveil Snazzy New Champions League Ball for the 2018/19 Season

adidas have released a newly designed ball for the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League season, honouring the competition's "official" blue hue.

Whereas previously the ball has been predominantly white, with a patchwork of brightly coloured stars, this time the manufacturers have inverted this colour scheme - making the stars white and therefore the principal colour blue.

According to a statement from adidas Football: "The new official match ball is designed to highlight the iconic UEFA Champions League stars."

They continued: "The graphic print is designed to represent the blur of constant motion, perfect for a ball that will be used in the fast-paced football of the UEFA Champions League.

"The ball features the latest adidas performance technology to ensure the best players in the world can perform at their best during the UEFA Champions League."

adidas Football have been the official ball supplier of the UEFA Champions League since 2001, making this the 18th one in a row they have conceived of.

Road to Madrid.

Introducing the new @ChampionsLeague official match ball for the 2018/19 season.#HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/EmRE6BvxNb — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) August 15, 2018

As with anything new these days, fans on social media were quick to offer their dismay/joy with the competition's fresh look.

Naturally, some simply hated it:

On the other hand, obviously some really loved it:



Some Real Madrid/general Cristiano Ronaldo fans (still weird that that's not the same thing anymore) made use of the announcement to reiterate Los Blancos'/Cristiano's domination of the tournament in recent years:



And some... well some just used it as a chance to troll opposing fans, because why not?