Report Reveals Reason Why New Real Madrid Signing Thibaut Courtois Is Set to Miss Super Cup Final

By 90Min
August 15, 2018

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois looks set to miss tonight’s UEFA Super Cup clash against Atletico Madrid - as he hasn’t been registered to play.

The Belgian made the £35m move from Chelsea on transfer deadline day but will be forced to wait to make his debut for ‘Los Blancos’ due to the calamity made by the club.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Claims were made by Cadena COPE (via the Mirror) that the 26-year-old will be forced to watch from the sidelines in Tallinn, Estonia, where the final will take place and may have to wait until Real Madrid next game in La Liga against Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite travelling and training with the Champions League winners on Tuesday at the Lillekuela Stadium, Costa Rican shot stopper Keylor Navas looks set to start between the sticks against the city finals Courtois will more than likely watch from the stands.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Los Merengues manager Julen Lopetegui gave no secrets away regarding his team selection as the players took part in a small-side training regime that took place in preparation for the Super Cup final.


Courtois spent seven years at Chelsea, three of those years on loan at Atletico Madrid, and went on to feature 126 times for the club in a reign that seen him win the Premier League twice, the FA Cup last season and the Carabao Cup in 2015

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)