La Liga Matches to Take Place in the United States as Part of New Initiative

By 90Min
August 16, 2018

The organisers of the International Champions Cup have reached an agreement with La Liga to stage regular season Spanish league matches in the United States as early as this season.

In a press release, La Liga confirmed the launch of a new 15-year initiative called LaLiga North America, which will have the primary goal of promoting football in the United States and Canada.

"The newly founded organization will work to cultivate soccer culture in the U.S. and Canada using the unequalled assets of LaLiga, the world’s best soccer league featuring internationally recognized clubs and players," the press release read.

"Moreover, North America will be exposed to the unparalleled Spanish soccer culture, renowned for its passion, drama, history, flair and creativity."

"As part of the agreement, LaLiga plans to bring a regular season club match to the United States, the first to be played outside of Europe."

La Liga President Javier Tebas said: “We’re devoted to growing the passion for soccer around the world. This ground-breaking agreement is certain to give a major impulse to the popularity of the beautiful game in the U.S. and Canada."

David Ramos/GettyImages

This is a first for European football, although the idea of a "39th game" in the Premier League, staged around the world to spread global recognition, has been touted in the past.

The best parallel would be with the NFL, which sends 3 or 4 regular season matches to London and one to Mexico as part of their annual International Series.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)