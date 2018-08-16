Report Claims Leicester Defender's Move to Italy is Imminent With Player 'Ready to Leave'

Leicester City centre-back Yohan Benalouane is reported as being "one step away" from signing for Italian outfit Parma.

According to Tuttosport (H/T Sport Witness), the newly promoted Serie A side are keen on bringing in several new faces this summer and are now very close to signing the 31-year-old defender back from Leicester.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Benalouane joined the Foxes in 2015, following a loan spell at Atalanta from Parma, but hasn't been able to cement his place in the side. His first season at Leicester wasn't wholly spent in England as he was loaned to Fiorentina after six months. And his return the following season did not prompt a change.

The player only managed five appearances for the Foxes last season and is now intent on leaving the club after spending the last three years on the periphery of the team.

Parma are now believed to be very interested in taking him back, having sold him for around €7m, but it is unclear how much they're willing to pay for him, with the player's contract still good for another year.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

A previous report from French publication Foot Mercato has linked the defender with a move to Bordeaux, who have also been credited with an interest in offering him an escape route from Leicester.

The French side are reported as having approached the former Premier League champions with enquiries into the player's availability, but the source did not mention a fee.

Meanwhile, Leicester boss Claude Puel is also understood to be keen on offloading the Tunisia international, who was part of his country's World Cup squad earlier this summer.

With clubs now after him, as well as his desire to leave, it's quite likely that the player will sign for another side before the end of the month.