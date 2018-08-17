Antoine Griezmann Reveals Reason for Barcelona Snub After Atletico Madrid's UEFA Super Cup Success

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

Antoine Griezmann has credited his 'trust' in manager Diego Simeone with his decision to stay at the club this summer after Atletico Madrid ran out 4-2 winners over bitter rivals Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

The France forward looked all but certain to leave the club for Barcelona earlier in the transfer window, but opted to stay put following a controversial Spanish TV special entitled 'La Decision,' on which he announced to the world that he had instead signed a new deal with Atletico. 

Following the win, Griezmann told the press (via SPORT):

"I stayed because there was a good project. I trust this club and Simeone. Today you can see that I wasn't wrong. There's still a long way to go and we must keep working as we have been.

"We worked a lot, put in so much effort, and those who came on made the difference. We have to keep going that way because we're such a good group."

Griezmann does, however, like to turn heads with his post match comments, and while it is not likely an MLS move will materialise any time soon, he hinted that he could one day join former team-mate Carlos Vela in the States, telling Univision:

"Carlitos, big hug, wait for me in Los Angeles. I am coming."

Atletico's Super Cup success follows what has been a stratospherically successful few months for Griezmann, having won the 2017/18 Europa League, before jetting off for World Cup duty with France.

And he went on to start all but one game as they eventually won the trophy, beating Croatia 4-2 in the final - before adding his third trophy in as many months against Real by the same scoreline.

He will be hoping to continue his winning ways as La Liga kicks off this weekend, in what Simeone says will be a "very difficult season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)