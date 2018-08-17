Antoine Griezmann Reveals Reason for Barcelona Snub After Atletico Madrid's UEFA Super Cup Success

Antoine Griezmann has credited his 'trust' in manager Diego Simeone with his decision to stay at the club this summer after Atletico Madrid ran out 4-2 winners over bitter rivals Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

The France forward looked all but certain to leave the club for Barcelona earlier in the transfer window, but opted to stay put following a controversial Spanish TV special entitled 'La Decision,' on which he announced to the world that he had instead signed a new deal with Atletico.

Following the win, Griezmann told the press (via SPORT):

"I stayed because there was a good project. I trust this club and Simeone. Today you can see that I wasn't wrong. There's still a long way to go and we must keep working as we have been.

"We worked a lot, put in so much effort, and those who came on made the difference. We have to keep going that way because we're such a good group."

Griezmann does, however, like to turn heads with his post match comments, and while it is not likely an MLS move will materialise any time soon, he hinted that he could one day join former team-mate Carlos Vela in the States, telling Univision:

"Carlitos, big hug, wait for me in Los Angeles. I am coming."

Atletico's Super Cup success follows what has been a stratospherically successful few months for Griezmann, having won the 2017/18 Europa League, before jetting off for World Cup duty with France.

🏆 Europa League

🏆 FIFA World Cup

🏆 UEFA Super Cup



It's been a decent summer for Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/4IVzQV7jwJ — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 15, 2018

And he went on to start all but one game as they eventually won the trophy, beating Croatia 4-2 in the final - before adding his third trophy in as many months against Real by the same scoreline.

He will be hoping to continue his winning ways as La Liga kicks off this weekend, in what Simeone says will be a "very difficult season.