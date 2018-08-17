Former Arsenal Striker Questions 'Jaded' Harry Kane's Sharpness Ahead of Spurs' Clash With Fulham

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith has raised doubts over Harry Kane's freshness as Spurs gear up to play Fulham in one of Saturday's London derbies.

The striker, who still hasn't managed to score a Premier League goal in August, started against Newcastle last weekend and kept his opening-month barren run alive but also didn't appear to be himself.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Writing in a column for the London Evening Standard, the footballer-turned-pundit suggested that Kane might not be getting enough rest, given that he participated at the World Cup and now has a new baby to tend to at home.

"More bad news comes in the shape of the calendar," Smith wrote. "It’s still August, which means Harry Kane obviously won’t score against Fulham. Only joking, of course.

"That surprising record of never having notched in this opening month surely can’t last much longer. Tottenham’s top man must be desperate to get going. 

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"I do wonder about Kane, though. He looked a bit jaded at St James’ Park, lacking his normal zip, just as he did as the World Cup progressed.

"You do have to ask if he has enjoyed a long enough break to refresh body and mind. I mean, he’s only human. Plus, a new baby in the house won’t be doing much for his sleep."

However, the 55-year-old noted Dele Alli looked sharp playing against the Magpies and could have a great season for Tottenham and may really need him to take some of the pressure off Kane.

"With all that in mind, it’s a good job Dele Alli looked in fine shape last week," he continued. "Not just grabbing a goal but causing all sorts of problems with his clever movement.

"It’s easy to forget that Alli is still young, still learning his trade in the top flight. Watching him perform from Sky’s commentary gantry, I couldn’t help but feel he’s in for a good season."

