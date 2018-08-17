Juventus Confirm Legend Claudio Marchisio Has Left the Club By Mutual Consent

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

Juventus have paid a heartfelt tribute to Claudio Marchisio after reaching a mutual agreeement to terminate the Italian international's contract.

Marchisio has been on Juve's books for 25 years, first joining the club's youth ranks at the age of seven. He made his first team debut in 2005 and apart from 26 matches on loan at Empoli in 2007/08, he has never played for any other club.

After 389 appearances, 37 goals and 15 trophies, the man they call Il Principino has finally called time on his career with I Bianconeri.

Fittingly for such a legend of the club, Juventus produced an unconventionally sentimental club statement looking back at Marchisio's rise through the ranks to become one of the pillars of the club.

"With every battle competed, every ripple of the net and every trophy raised, his childhood dreams kept coming true," they wrote. 

"In truth, we all lived our dreams side by side with Claudio. Watching him grow and become, year after year, a man, husband and father filled all of us Bianconeri with a unique sense of gratification.


"Having had the opportunity to accompany him on this path, to discover a homegrown champion, day by day, was quite simply a privilege and an honour.

"And it will be a pleasure to keep following him, with whichever shirt he will wear in the future. For the black and white stripes, as we know, will always form an indelible part of him and his story."

Marchisio is now a free agent. It shouldn't take too long for a man of his abilities and experience to find a new club, but it will be a strange sight to see him in the colours of another team.

