Liverpool Defender Ragnar Klavan on Verge of Completing Move to Serie A Side Cagliari

Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan appears set to complete a permanent move away from Anfield on Friday after the Reds reportedly accepted an offer from Serie A side Cagliari.





The Liverpool Echo had dubbed Klavan, 'The one player Liverpool CANNOT afford to sell this transfer window', as his now expected departure will leave Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez as the club's only fit centre-backs given the ongoing struggles of Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip.

Jason Miller/GettyImages

But a report from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio late on Wednesday night revealed that Klavan is 'very close' to joining Cagliari following the submission of a €2m (£1.8m) offer.

That has since been followed up by an independent report from the Liverpool Echo, explaining that the 32-year-old Estonian international has been granted permission to fly to Italy to complete the deal ahead of Friday night's fast approaching Italian transfer deadline.

It is said that Klavan, who joined Liverpool from Augsburg in 2016 and has only played around the club's games during that time, asked to leave in pursuit of more regular football.

The Echo further reports that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is 'confident' that he will have enough defensive cover without Klavan this season.

Van Dijk and Gomez are expected to start alongside each other for the second Premier League game in a row on Monday night as Liverpool face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, with the latter hoping the partnership will improve him as a player.

"It's nice to play alongside him and we get along well, on the pitch we communicate. And it helps - it's one of the key things," Gomez told LiverpoolFC.com.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"Hopefully I can continue to learn and progress and he is obviously a good role model, by watching and trying to soak up everything. He is obviously a top, top player."