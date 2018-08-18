Barcelona Captain Lionel Messi Vows to Bring the Champions League Trophy Back to Catalonia

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has promised fans at the Camp Nou that the Blaugrana will do everything they can to win the Champions League this season, having last tasted European success back in 2015.

The reigning La Liga champions gave their talisman the armband following the departure of club legend Andrés Iniesta, with fellow La Masia graduates Sergio Busquets, Gerard Piqué and Sergi Roberto also named as the most influential of the club's senior players.

Speaking to crowds ahead of Barcelona's Joan Gamper Trophy match against Argentine giants Boca Juniors, which finished 3-0 in favour of the Catalan side, captain Messi assured fans that they would challenge for the most prestigious trophy in club football this season.





"It’s a source of great pride to be captain," Messi said, quoted by the club's official website. "I know what it means to wear the armband and I am lucky to have had great role models such as Puyol, Xavi and the great Andrés, whom we will miss this season.

"We have a great squad to get excited about and those who have come in will help us to get better.





"Last season was really good as we did the double but we all felt bad about how it went in the Champions League.





"We promise that this season we will all we can to bring that trophy back to Camp Nou."

Barcelona kick off their La Liga campaign on Saturday in the late match against Deportivo Alavés. The reigning champions then face newly promoted Real Valladolid and SD Huesca, with their first major test not coming until they travel to the Mestalla to face Valencia on October 7.