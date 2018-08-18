Barcelona will play their La Liga season opener on Saturday against Alaves at Camp Nou in a match which star forward Lionel Messi and company will kick off their title defense.

The last time the two teams met was Jan. 28, 2018. Barcelona won 2-1, battling back from a goal down at home to win on strikes by Messi and Luis Suarez.

Barcelona nearly completed an undefeated season in La Liga last campaign and will look to kick off another quest for history with the start of the new league slate.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN sports