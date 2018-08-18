Kylian Mbappe picked up the club season on Saturday the same way he left the World Cup, scoring two goals in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-1 victory over Guingamp.

After sitting out PSG's season opener, Mbappe came off the bench, but only needed 45 minutes to make an impact. After replacing fellow teenager Timothy Weah at halftime, Mbappe notched goals in the 82nd and 90th minutes.

Video of Mbappe’s brace and more highlights from the PSG win can be found here.

Mbappe's performance on Saturday was a continuation of his World Cup dominance. The Frenchman earned the FIFA World Cup Best Young Player Award in 2018, becoming the only teen other than Pele to score in a World Cup Final. Mbappe totaled four goals in the tournament.

Neymar complimented Mbappe's goals with a score of his own. PSG advanced to 2-0 with the victory, next facing Angers on August 25.