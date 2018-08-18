Mido Claims Mohamed Salah Is Happy at Liverpool and Hopes to Stay for 'as Long as He Can'

By 90Min
August 18, 2018

Former Egyptian striker Mido claims he has spoken to Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah and can confirm he is happy at Anfield.

Salah was one of the stories of last season, finishing as top scorer in the Premier League following his €42m move to Liverpool. With a grand total of 44 goals in all competitions, last season, only Lionel Messi could outscore the Egyptian.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

With Liverpool losing in the Champions League final and finishing fourth in the Premier League, Salah was inevitably linked with a move away.

As one of the top scorers in the world, the 26-year-old reportedly attracted interest from some of Europe’s most powerful clubs, most notably Real Madrid.

The summer came and passed, with Salah staying put at Liverpool but speculation continues over the players long-term future. Many have suggested it’s only a matter of time before Salah departs but Mido - a reported good friend of Salah - believes the opposite to be true.

Mido himself became the most famous Egyptian player of all time after playing for TottenhamMiddlesbrough and West Ham in the Premier League. Like Salah, Mido also made the switch to a top Premier League club from Serie A side AS Roma and reportedly advised Salah prior to his move.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mido had this to say: "I've spoken to people around him, he's very happy and he wants to stay at Liverpool as long as he can,

"He's established himself at Liverpool and I think he will want to stay at Liverpool for another three or four years.

PAUL FAITH/GettyImages

"Real Madrid are massive but Liverpool are not a small club. To be there and feel loved by the fans, that's what every player dreams of - "Why would he want to leave?" Mido added.

