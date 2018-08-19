Liverpool Midfielder Marko Grujic Joins Hertha BSC on Loan After Signing New Reds Deal

By 90Min
August 19, 2018

Liverpool have confirmed Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic has joined Hertha BSC on loan following his inking of a new deal to remain with the club.

The 22-year-old attacker joined the Anfield side from Red Star Belgrade in 2016 but spent last season in the Championship on a loan deal with Cardiff, as the Welsh side achieved promotion to the Premier League.

"Marko Grujic has signed a new contract with Liverpool and joined Hertha BSC on a season-long loan deal, subject to international clearance," the Reds announced via their official website on Sunday.

"Serbia international Grujic enjoyed a productive loan spell with Cardiff City last term and will now spend the 2018-19 campaign in the Bundesliga, having first committed his long-term future to the Reds."

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Grujic's new deal should see him remain with Liverpool until 2023, having made 14 senior appearances for the side since his move in 2016, and Jurgen Klopp appears to have high hopes for the youngster, given the offering of an extended stay with the club.


However, his opportunities in midfield for the Reds have been limited, with Liverpool recently signing Naby Keita and Fabinho, while the likes of Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and James Milner have also asserted themselves as regulars at Anfield.

