Mauricio Pochettino 'Happy' to See Harry Kane End August Drought After Seasons-Long 'Curse'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted it was a relief to see Harry Kane finally score in August as Spurs beat Fulham 3-1 at Wembley on Saturday.

Fulham had managed to recover from going a goal down to equalise through Aleksandar Mitrovic, only for goals from Kieran Trippier and Kane to give Spurs the victory.

It was the first time Kane had ever scored a goal in August in senior football, a remarkable drought that lasted fifteen league matches.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"I'm very happy for him," said Tottenham manager Pochettino in his post-match press conference (via AFP).





"It was important for him, important for him to feel the net in this period because, if not, we'll make a trauma for him! He told me that after the game so he knows it's good."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Pochettino also took the opportunity to praise right-back Trippier, who scored a sensational free-kick during the match to put Spurs back in front.

"He came back from the World Cup the same. But of course your trust and confidence in yourself increases," Pochettino said. "But the most important thing is for him to keep humble, keep working and, in the end, England didn't win!





"Still, with Tottenham, we didn't win (a trophy). In football we're here to try to win, not be fourth, third, second. I told you, I felt the energy when we all arrived here, when we all started to work together in pre-season.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"The mentality has been very good and if you are strong in your mind then you can compete."

Spurs' next challenge in the league will be an away trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, a clash which could prove to be far more challenging than their opening two fixtures.