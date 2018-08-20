Back to His Best: Spurs Fans Laud Erik Lamela's Cameo Appearance in Crucial Win

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Tottenham fans were forced to take to social media to heap praise on Érik Lamela following his substitute performance against Fulham on Saturday.

The majority of the media attention focused around Harry Kane scoring his first goal in the month of August, as Spurs' talisman helped the club secure a routine 3-1 victory over the newly promoted Cottagers.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

But supporters online were eager not to exclude Lamela from their praise after the 26-year-old made his first appearance of the season, coming on as a late second half substitute where he set up Kane's groundbreaking strike.


The former AS Roma winger has somewhat struggled since arriving in north London for €30m back in 2013, despite making an impressive 155 appearances. 


Lamela has scored just 23 goals and claimed 39 assists over the last five years, but fans are confident that the Argentina international can finally reach his potential after a stellar cameo appearance last weekend.

One fan may have gone a little bit too far in their praise for the in-form Argentine...

Tottenham will be hoping that Lamela can maintain his form heading into their highly-anticipated match against Manchester United at Old Trafford next week. 

However, the Argentine forward will have to work hard in training if he wants to get the nod ahead of Lucas Moura, who scored the opening goal against Fulham.

Spurs' match at Old Trafford on Monday will be their last trip up north until the end of September, where they will prepare for their next heavyweight clash against Jürgen Klopp's high flying Liverpool.

