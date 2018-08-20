Barcelona Weigh Up New Contract for Ivan Rakitic as PSG Consider Triggering Release Clause

Barcelona may offer Ivan Rakitic a new contract to ward off interest from Paris Saint-Germain, who are weighing up a move after learning of the Croatian's surprisingly low release clause.

It was reported earlier this month that PSG and their French rivals Monaco were both taking an interest in Rakitic, but while Monaco's interest has cooled, the French champions could be set to take their interest to the next level with a bid.

This is made possible by a release clause of €125m - out of reach for most clubs but more than possible for the side that have already paid two transfer fees in excess of that.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe joined PSG last summer for €222m and €135m respectively, and Rakitic could be the latest nine-figure arrival.

Mundo Deportivo claims that PSG are now considering whether to launch a bid, with 11 days left until the transfer window closes in France and Spain.

It was also reported that Les Parisiens were interested in Sergio Busquets, but the Spaniard is close to agreeing a new contract at the Nou Camp which would increase his release clause to an unattainable £500m.

The proposed Rakitic transfer makes some sense on paper, as Barcelona are keen to sign Adrien Rabiot from PSG and some sort of part-exchange deal could be arranged.

However, the word is that Barca don't want to sell Rakitic at the moment, and he is in no hurry to leave either. A new contract reflecting his increased value, following his performances for Croatia at the World Cup, could be in the pipeline.

He featured in all of Croatia's matches at the tournament, including the full 120 minutes in each of their gruelling knockout matches.