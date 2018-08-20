Crisis at Tottenham as Club Calls for Emergency Workers to Finish New Stadium

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

The causes of the delay to Tottenham's new stadium have been revealed, with 'critical safety issues' being the reason behind Tottenham having to spend a few extra weeks at Wembley Stadium to play their home games.

Tottenham were due to play their first match at their new stadium against title rivals Liverpool on 15th September, however that match has been moved to Wembley, as has their match against Cardiff City. The Tottenham hierarchy are now hoping that Spurs' first game at their new stadium will be against Premier League champions Manchester City, but now even that is uncertain.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Football.London reports that the main problem with Tottenham's new home relates to the emergency safety systems, specifically fire alarms, with companies now seeking more electricians to bring into the project.

Jobs have been posted on various professional recruitment websites, offering lucrative rates for skilled tradesmen in order to get the stadium ready in time.

Mace, the company overseeing the construction, are 'hugely frustrated that this has occurred with these systems at such a late stage.''

If the club fails to get the stadium fit for purpose by the time of the match against Manchester City, Tottenham could have another huge problem on their hands. The NFL have already booked Wembley for the date of Spurs' game against Man City (October 28th), meaning that the match may have to be played the next day on a surface that will have been torn up by the NFL game the day prior.

The construction of the 'Tottenham Hotspur Stadium', as it is due to be called, has already gone way over budget. The Construction Enquirer has reported that Tottenham have spent more on the wage bill for the construction team, £3.8m a week, compared to the £2.4m they spend on the playing staff.

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-MAN CITY

Speaking ahead of Tottenham's match against Fulham, manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke about the stadium situation, saying (via the Football.London report): ''We feel disappointed of course with the announcement from the club this week. I feel so sorry for myself first of all, for our fans, the players, everyone and of course for our chairman. 


"He tried with the board and everyone who is involved with building the new stadium to arrive on time. It's been a massive effort.''

