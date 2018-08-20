A group of children from Rotterdam's Sophia Children's Hospital were invited to an Eredivisie match between Excelsior and Feyenoord on Sunday.

During the game in Rotterdam, Excelsior fans surprised the children by throwing hundreds of cuddly toys into their section in the 19th minute of play.

Watch the heartwarming moment below:

The children also got to walk out on to the pitch with both teams before kick-off.

Feyenoord won the match 3-0 with goals from from Robin van Persie, Jeremiah St. Juste and Jan-Arie van der Heijden.