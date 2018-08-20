Man City GK Claudio Bravo Out for Season with Torn Achilles

There's little depth behind Ederson at the Etihad now.

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Manchester City could be left with just one senior goalkeeper for the rest of the year, following news that Claudio Bravo has been hit with a serious injury in training.

The club confirmed on Monday evening that the veteran stopper ruptured his Achilles tendon in training earlier in the day, and will fly out to Barcelona on Thursday for further tests - much like teammate Kevin de Bruyne, himself ruled out for up to three months with a knee ligament injury.

With the club having offloaded Joe Hart and Angus Gunn this summer, also sending 19-year-old prospect Aro Muric on loan, 20-year-old Daniel Grimshaw is now in line to replace Bravo.

"Claudio Bravo has today sustained an Achilles tendon injury in training," the club tweeted.

"He underwent scans this afternoon which have confirmed a rupture in the tendon of his left foot and will fly out to Barcelona for further tests on Thursday. Get well soon, Claudio!"

