Manchester City could be left with just one senior goalkeeper for the rest of the year, following news that Claudio Bravo has been hit with a serious injury in training.

The club confirmed on Monday evening that the veteran stopper ruptured his Achilles tendon in training earlier in the day, and will fly out to Barcelona on Thursday for further tests - much like teammate Kevin de Bruyne, himself ruled out for up to three months with a knee ligament injury.

With the club having offloaded Joe Hart and Angus Gunn this summer, also sending 19-year-old prospect Aro Muric on loan, 20-year-old Daniel Grimshaw is now in line to replace Bravo.

.@C1audioBravo has today sustained an achilles tendon injury in training.



He underwent scans this afternoon which have confirmed a rupture in the tendon of his left foot and will fly out to Barcelona for further tests on Thursday.



Get well soon, Claudio! #mancity pic.twitter.com/6JuQpzEH5P — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 20, 2018

