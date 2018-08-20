Tottenham Announce Change to Champions League Schedule Following Stadium Delays

By 90Min
August 20, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur will play their first Champions League game of the season at Wembley Stadium after running into delays with their new ground, the club confirmed on Monday. 

The north Londoners announced last week that their clashes with Liverpool and Cardiff City would have to be played at the home of English football rather than the 'new White Hart Lane' after encountering unforeseen safety issues. 

And via the club's official website, Spurs have now also stated that their first home Champions League tie of the campaign - of which the opponent is still unknown - will also have to be played out under the arch. 

"We have agreed with UEFA that the first home matchday of this season’s Champions League group stage, scheduled on either matchday one (week commencing 17 September) or matchday two (week commencing 1 October), will be staged at Wembley Stadium," the statement read.

"Both matchdays are due to take place between our two Premier League home fixtures against Liverpool (Saturday 15 September) and Cardiff City (Saturday 6 October), which we confirmed last week had been switched to Wembley."

Tottenham also confirmed that should they receive a home draw in the Carabao Cup third round, they will request "special dispensation" from the Football Association as neither their new home or Wembley Stadium will be available to field the event. 

Despite failing to see in their season inside their impressive new home, Spurs have got off to the best possible start, claiming maximum points from their two opening matches against Newcastle United and Fulham

However, improvement once again in this year's Champions League is also a significant aspiration with everyone connected with the club, and should the draw - which will take place in Monaco on August 30 - be kind, the north Londoners will be expecting to go deep into the competition than ever before.

