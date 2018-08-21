Jason Denayer Joins Lyon From Man City in Permanent Deal After 5 Years at Etihad Stadium

Lyon have completed the permanent signing of Manchester City defender Jason Denayer, bringing to an end the Belgian international's five-year association with the Premier League champions.





Denayer joined City as an 18-year-old but never played a competitive first team game for the club, spending each of the last four seasons out on loan at Celtic, Galatasaray, Sunderland and Galatasary for a second time.

Best of luck to @Jasondenayer who has today joined Lyon on a permanent deal. #mancity pic.twitter.com/4a3uzXxYNF — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 21, 2018

The centre-back finished last season as a Turkish Super Lig champion, while he won the Scottish Premiership with Celtic in 2014/15 and was named PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year, as well as Celtic Young Player of the Year for his performances.

To date, Denayer has played eight times for the Belgium national team since making his debut in 2015 and was a member of the squad that reached the quarter finals at Euro 2016.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

A statement from the Etihad Stadium read, "Everyone at Manchester City would like to wish Jason the very best of luck in his career."