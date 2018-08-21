Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has signed a new 5-year deal with the Italian giants that should see him remain with the club until 2023.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international joined I Bianconeri from AS Roma in 2016 and has been a key part of Massimilanio Allegri's squad since his arrival.

He has scored five league goals in each of his first two seasons with the club, assisting eight others in the 2016/17 campaign and nine more the following term.

"Pjanic has renewed his contract that binds him to the Bianconeri until 2023," Juve announced via their official website on Tuesday. "The bianconero midfield will continue to count on the precious contribution of Miralem Pjanic. The Club announces that the Bosnian player has extended the contract that binds him to Juventus until 2023."

The 28-year-old playmaker has made 62 league appearances for the Serie A title holders since switching clubs. And, despite the heavy links to Barcelona, as well as other outfits, he has committed his future to the Old Lady and should remain part of their plans for a long time to come.