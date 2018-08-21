Man City Continue to Engage Fans by Launching the 'World's First Football Smart Band'

By 90Min
August 21, 2018

Manchester City are seemingly all about engaging supporters nowadays.

The Premier League champions only recently released an Amazon Prime documentary called 'All or Nothing', giving fans access to behind-the-scenes footage from their title-winning campaign.

And they've since stepped up their game by launching a novel device called the Fantom, an interactive wristband that promises to keep their supporters abreast with all happenings at the club.

According to the official website, the device will give details of the countdown to kick-off for matches, live match updates and breaking news.

Fans will also have the opportunity to vote on club topics, as well as the Man of the Match during games, and will be presented with quizzes.

People looking to get their hands on the device, or the device on their hand rather, will have to spend £79.99. And fans are understandably split over the announcement.

"Fantom is for all fans. The fans in the stands, the voice in the pubs, those who stay awake in time zones far away and those stuck at work," the advertisement on the official website reads.

"Fantom is made to keep you close to your club at all times, and we are continuously working hard on making that experience even better.

"This is only the beginning. Today, Fantom will give you the latest news, updates, live match reporting, polls and quizzes – right on your wrist. Wherever you are in the world.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"The Manchester City Fantom was created with fans and it will grow with fans."

Other clubs could get on board in future, per The Sun. But, for now, City are the only club whose fans can boast having access to "the world's first football smartband".

