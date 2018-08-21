Mateo Kovacic Admits He 'Needs' Good Chelsea Spell After Frustrating Years at Real Madrid

Chelsea recruit Mateo Kovacic expressed his satisfaction over his transfer to the Blues after his new side's 3-2 victory over Arsenal on Saturday, dropping serious hints about his future at Real Madrid.

Kovacic's new manager Maurizio Sarri brought the midfielder off the bench for the final 30 minutes of the match, giving Chelsea fans a first glance of their latest addition. After the match, he spoke with Croatian outlet Sport Klub over a possible return to Los Blancos.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Speaking about his new boss after the game, Kovacic said: "[Maurizio Sarri] knows me for a long time. I've watched a lot of his games, he likes to play and that's what matters in my opinion."

When asked about how his move to Chelsea materialised, Kovacic said: "First of all it was important that after three years of inconsistency in playing time in Madrid I’ve got into a team that wants me and a coach that wants and trust me, that’s how Chelsea happened.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"That’s what I really need now, as I said earlier I’m feeling really good and I want to keep it that way."

His new club agreed to a one-year loan deal for the ex-Inter man following Thibaut Courtois' move to Real Madrid. However, it has been reported that the deal does not include an option to purchase the player at the end of the loan.

Although Kovacic's future after Chelsea now hangs in the balance, his words have left Blues fans hoping that there may be some way for the Croatian international to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge beyond this season.