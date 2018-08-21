Nathan Ake Reveals Unusual Pre-Season Training That's Been Pivotal to Bournemouth's Great Start

Nathan Ake has revealed that the Bournemouth players had a water sports gala in pre-season to improve the side's chemistry and problem solving.





The bonanza consisted of various races on canoes and rafts, something Ake believes has given the Cherries the edge in their matches so far.





Eddie Howe's unusual techniques appear to have worked, as Bournemouth have won their first two Premier League matches against Cardiff and West Ham.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Ake himself has been one of Bournemouth's most impressive players and was watched by Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman during the match at the London Stadium.

Ake, speaking to the Daily Mirror, believes that Bournemouth's pre-season preparations have put them in a good place for the season ahead.



''The team is very focused and we don't pay much attention to what is being said or going on outside the club," he said.

''We have a great team spirit which started in pre-season with little things outside football. When we were in Spain, we had little competitions with rafting and canoes.

''That kind of thing helps us to bring the team together and you can see how competitive everyone is there!



Henry Browne/GettyImages

''It just shows how much we want to win things, and that spirit is coming out in our performances at the moment.

''The squad we have this season is one of the best we've had. Everyone in the team understands him position, knows what he is doing and has a mindset to do well for the team.''





In response to those who doubt Bournemouth's credentials, Ake remarked: ''Maybe people underestimated us before because our stadium is small, but not any more. This is our fourth season in the Premier League, but we don't look at things like that.



''We have good organisation - last season we were quite open in a lot of games, but we have worked a lot on defence because we conceded too many goals last year and that was one area we needed to improve.''