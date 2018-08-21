VIDEO: EA SPORTS Launch Stunning Official Trailer for 'The Journey: Champions' in FIFA 19

By 90Min
August 21, 2018

EA SPORTS have released the official trailer for 'The Journey: Champions' that forms part of the eagerly anticipated FIFA 19 out next month.

In the third and final part of the popular game mode, Alex Hunter is joined by playable characters Danny Williams and Kim Hunter as all three chase career defining moments in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

Alex Hunter has now joined Real Madrid and is gunning for Champions League glory ahead of best friend Williams at Manchester United, while younger sister Kim Hunter is seeking to make her name with the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) on the global stage.

For the first time, gamers will be able to play all three story arcs simultaneously and switch between any of the three main characters at any time.

Image by Jamie Spencer

Neymar, Kevin de Bruyne, Paulo Dybala and Alex Morgan are among the real life superstars to make appearances and cross paths with the Hunter siblings and Williams.

