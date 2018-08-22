Aston Villa Sign Dutch Winger Anwar El Ghazi on Season-Long Loan From Lille

By 90Min
August 22, 2018

Aston Villa have announced the signing of Netherlands international winger Anwar El Ghazi on loan from Lille until the end of the season.

El Ghazi was a graduate of the youth academy at Ajax, and made 100 appearances in two-and-a-half seasons with the Amsterdam club, scoring 23 goals.

He joined Lille in January 2017 and although he only scored six goals in 44 appearances for the Ligue 1 club, Steve Bruce hopes that the Dutchman can rediscover his Eredivisie goalscoring form at Villa Park.

"I am thrilled to join a football club of the size of Aston Villa," El Ghazi told the club's official website.

"I visited Villa Park late last night after flying in from Holland and it gave me goosebumps. I can’t wait to get out there and experience it for real and play in front of such passionate fans."

Despite being of Moroccan descent, El Ghazi chose to represent the Netherlands at international level.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

He played international football at several different youth levels before making two appearances for the senior side in 2015, though he has not been recalled since.

Villa experienced an uncertain summer due to the change in ownership, so they are still trying to get their squad in shape with the help of Nassef Sawiris' investment.

The Villans hope to continue their unbeaten start to the Championship season when they host Brentford on Wednesday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)