Aston Villa Sign Dutch Winger Anwar El Ghazi on Season-Long Loan From Lille

Aston Villa have announced the signing of Netherlands international winger Anwar El Ghazi on loan from Lille until the end of the season.

El Ghazi was a graduate of the youth academy at Ajax, and made 100 appearances in two-and-a-half seasons with the Amsterdam club, scoring 23 goals.

He joined Lille in January 2017 and although he only scored six goals in 44 appearances for the Ligue 1 club, Steve Bruce hopes that the Dutchman can rediscover his Eredivisie goalscoring form at Villa Park.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Anwar El Ghazi from Lille on a season-long loan ✍️#PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/wUo9XXI5ad — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) August 22, 2018

"I am thrilled to join a football club of the size of Aston Villa," El Ghazi told the club's official website.

"I visited Villa Park late last night after flying in from Holland and it gave me goosebumps. I can’t wait to get out there and experience it for real and play in front of such passionate fans."

Despite being of Moroccan descent, El Ghazi chose to represent the Netherlands at international level.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

He played international football at several different youth levels before making two appearances for the senior side in 2015, though he has not been recalled since.

Villa experienced an uncertain summer due to the change in ownership, so they are still trying to get their squad in shape with the help of Nassef Sawiris' investment.

The Villans hope to continue their unbeaten start to the Championship season when they host Brentford on Wednesday.