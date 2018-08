Cristiano Ronaldo confiesa lo que sintió tras marcar su gol de chilena ante la Juventus

Happy to announce I’m now a global brand ambassador for DAZN!

For my fans in 🇮🇹 🇩🇪 🇯🇵 🇨🇦 🇦🇹 you can watch an exclusive interview as a Juventus player on @DAZN_IT, as well as unlocking other great CR7 content!#DAZN #CR7 pic.twitter.com/Ysk5sm18xF