Report: Man City Eyes Keylor Navas for Emergency Loan Amid Goalkeeper Crisis

Manchester City are reportedly considering a loan move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas following this week's news of a season-ending injury for Claudio Bravo.

August 22, 2018

Manchester City are reportedly considering a loan move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas following this week's news of a season-ending injury for Claudio Bravo.

Bravo ruptured an Achilles tendon in training on Monday and has flown out to Barcelona to undergo further tests, but it is expected that he will not see any action in the remainder of the 2018/19 season.

With Angus Gunn and Joe Hart having been sold to Southampton and Burnley respectively during the summer transfer window, and Aro Muric loaned out to NAC Breda, Ederson is the only senior goalkeeper currently available to Pep Guardiola.

He could trust 20-year-old Daniel Grimshaw, who has never made a first-team appearance, to take Bravo's place on the bench, but an alternative option would be an emergency loan.

Navas would certainly be a good backup option, and Diario Sport believes that he is on City's radar. The arrival of Thibaut Courtois could pave the way for the Costa Rican to leave Real.

However, there are several obstacles to this. For one, Navas may still have a role to play for Julen Lopetegui's team this season. He started ahead of Courtois in their La Liga opener against Getafe at the weekend.

The 31-year-old has made it clear that he has no wish to leave the European champions, stating that he has "the same desire to leave as to die".

And even if Navas is replaced by Courtois in the starting lineup soon, there is no reason why he would choose sitting on the bench at City over sitting on the bench at Real Madrid.

It seems likely that Grimshaw will be City's substitute goalkeeper when they travel to Wolves on Saturday.

