Photos Reveal Liverpool Star Absent From Training After Crystal Palace Victory

August 22, 2018

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was a notable absentee from the club's latest training photos this week after playing in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The club shared 40 photos on their official website but the £66m goalkeeper was not to be found in a single one. While Alisson could simply have been performing media duties or somehow avoided being pictured in a single photograph, fans will no doubt be concerned that their new stopper missed training due to an injury.

Liverpool saw their first away game of the season go off without a hitch in the victory over Palace, with Alisson playing a key role, making several good stops including one excellent save from Luka Milivojevic's free kick.

Though Palace put up a considerably stronger fight than Liverpool's opening day opponents West Ham, the Reds were still able to see off the Eagles through goals from James Milner and Sadio Mane.

Speaking to the Liverpool website after the game, manager Jurgen Klopp said: “Defensively it was absolutely OK, [but] I was not too happy with our offensive play.”

The German also had some kind words for Alisson, saying: "The free-kick save was outstanding… it was quite impressive and I think the header from Benteke as well [was a good save]."

Alisson joined Liverpool from AS Roma in July, becoming the world's most expensive goalkeeper for a short space of time until Chelsea completed the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga in August.

The 25-year-old has developed into one of the brightest talents in world football since joining Roma in 2016, establishing himself as Brazil's number one ahead of the likes of Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

