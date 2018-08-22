Watford Confirm Mutual Contract Termination of Defender Brice Dja Djédjé With Turkey Move Imminent

Watford have confirmed that defender Brice Dja Djédjé has left the club after having his contract mutually terminated, and is expected to complete a move to Turkish side MKE Ankaragücü later this week.

Announcing the news on their official website, the club said: "Watford FC confirms that following completion of the appropriate documentation today, it has been agreed to terminate the contract of defender Brice Dja Djédjé by mutual consent. The Ivory Coast international full back made two appearances for the Hornets."

📝 | #watfordfc confirms that following completion of the appropriate documentation today, Brice Dja Djédjé's contract has been terminated by mutual consent.



➡️ https://t.co/uAFrj78Z5c pic.twitter.com/1tujD2852H — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 22, 2018

Dja Djédjé joined the club from Marseille in 2016, but struggled to earn a first team place, largely due to a long term foot injury.

Having recovered, the 27-year-old spent some time on loan at Lens last season, and has now agreed to leave the club permanently. Dja Djèdjé also previously played for French side Evian, and has seven international caps to his name.





MKE Ankaragücü announced their new signing via a creative social media post - mocking up a Football Manager display showing the right back joining the club.





This announcement was made four days prior to the Hornets' official confirmation of the player's exit, which suggests that the club moved to act quickly to dispel confusion over the Dja Djédjé's future.

The right-back will be looking to reignite his career in the Turkish Süper Leg, and will be hopeful that a fresh opportunity will see him recapture the form that saw him light up Ligue 1 with Marseilles.

Watford are arguably oversubscribed in Dja Djédjé's area of the pitch, with Daryl Jaanmat, Kiko Femina and Marc Navarro all strong options.

In other news, Hornets boss Javi Gracia heaped praise on his side following their 3-1 victory over Burnley last weekend.

The travelling fans witnessed a fine display from their club, with goals from Will Hughes, Andre Gray and Troy Deeney sealing the three points. Gracia's side are now preparing for their next match, a home game against Crystal Palace.