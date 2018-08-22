Watford Confirm Mutual Contract Termination of Defender Brice Dja Djédjé With Turkey Move Imminent

By 90Min
August 22, 2018

Watford have confirmed that defender Brice Dja Djédjé has left the club after having his contract mutually terminated, and is expected to complete a move to Turkish side MKE Ankaragücü later this week.

Announcing the news on their official website, the club said: "Watford FC confirms that following completion of the appropriate documentation today, it has been agreed to terminate the contract of defender Brice Dja Djédjé by mutual consent. The Ivory Coast international full back made two appearances for the Hornets."

Dja Djédjé joined the club from Marseille in 2016, but struggled to earn a first team place, largely due to a long term foot injury. 

Having recovered, the 27-year-old spent some time on loan at Lens last season, and has now agreed to leave the club permanently. Dja Djèdjé also previously played for French side Evian, and has seven international caps to his name.


MKE Ankaragücü announced their new signing via a creative social media post - mocking up a Football Manager display showing the right back joining the club. 


This announcement was made four days prior to the Hornets' official confirmation of the player's exit, which suggests that the club moved to act quickly to dispel confusion over the Dja Djédjé's future.

The right-back will be looking to reignite his career in the Turkish Süper Leg, and will be hopeful that a fresh opportunity will see him recapture the form that saw him light up Ligue 1 with Marseilles. 

Watford are arguably oversubscribed in Dja Djédjé's area of the pitch, with Daryl Jaanmat, Kiko Femina and Marc Navarro all strong options.

In other news, Hornets boss Javi Gracia heaped praise on his side following their 3-1 victory over Burnley last weekend

The travelling fans witnessed a fine display from their club, with goals from Will Hughes, Andre Gray and Troy Deeney sealing the three points. Gracia's side are now preparing for their next match, a home game against Crystal Palace.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)