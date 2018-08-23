Arjen Robben Claims His Move to Bayern Munich Was the Best Decision of His Career

By 90Min
August 23, 2018

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has said that despite his initial misgivings, his move to the Bavarians was the best decision he made. 

Speaking to Bayern's official website, the Dutchman spoke of his delight at how his career at the Allianz Area has panned out after initially worrying about his move to Munich. 

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Robben joined the Bundesliga side from Real Madrid back in 2009 for a fee of around £22m at the age of 25, although his career looked to be fizzling out as injuries continued to hamper his playing time. 

The former Chelsea winger was not sure himself how the move to Munich was going to turn out, but can now reflect on what has turned out to be a fantastic decision. 

Doug Pensinger/GettyImages

When asked if he thought he'd last at Bayern, the 34-year-old said: “No, I didn't think so – but then again, yes. I'm always a realist, and I know the world of football is fast-moving. It could have been different. 

“After my debut as a pro for Groningen I was at Eindhoven for two years. It was a big step for me in the Netherlands: to leave home at the age of 18. I went abroad when I was 20, three years at Chelsea, a big club. Then two years at Madrid.

“Then Bayern approached me and I made the decision. I was sceptical at the beginning, I didn't know whether it was the right decision. I can now say it was the best decision in my career.”

Robben has scored 138 goals in almost a decade with the German giants. He has also won seven Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal on four occasions, the Champions League, the UEFA Supercup and the DFL-Supercup twice with Bayern

The former Netherlands international signed a one-year contract extension back in May, and looks likely to see out his career in Munich with the Bundesliga champions. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)