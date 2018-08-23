Barcelona Legend Patrick Kluivert Reveals Why His Son Rejected a Move to Manchester United

By 90Min
August 23, 2018

Patrick Kluivert has revealed why his son, Justin, decided against a move to Manchester United, instead signing for Roma from Ajax for a fee of £15m.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Kluivert senior, who made his name playing for Ajax, Milan and Barcelona, believes his son made the right choice by signing for Roma, as Man Utd would've been 'too big a jump' so early in his career.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Kluivert senior said: "He must travel miles to get to where I did, but he’s shown talent, plus he has the character and time to have a great career.

"I think United would have been too big a jump. Roma are an important club but the pressures are less. Roma don’t have to win at any cost and it is a club that is used to good football. It is the ideal place for Justin right now.

"I want to see him win with Roma and I want to see him happy."

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Kluivert added that he would've preferred his son to have stayed with Ajax for a bit longer to continue his development, having spent the first three years of his professional career with the Dutch giants himself. 

The Barcelona legend continued: "I’m very satisfied with what he’s doing. He doesn’t talk much, but he’s someone who knows how to listen and is motivated. 

"I wanted him to stay at Ajax for another year, but he made his choice "

Kluivert junior has made a stunning start to his senior career, racking up 12 goals and 10 assists in his first season and a half with the Dutch giants. 

The Netherlands international has impressed early on in his Roma career as well, setting up the winning goal in the club's 1-0 win over Torino in their Serie A opener, despite playing just 20 minutes. 

The 19-year-old still has a long way to go before he matches his Dad's accomplishments, but the early signs are extremely promising. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)