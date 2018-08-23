Barcelona Legend Patrick Kluivert Reveals Why His Son Rejected a Move to Manchester United

Patrick Kluivert has revealed why his son, Justin, decided against a move to Manchester United, instead signing for Roma from Ajax for a fee of £15m.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Kluivert senior, who made his name playing for Ajax, Milan and Barcelona, believes his son made the right choice by signing for Roma, as Man Utd would've been 'too big a jump' so early in his career.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Kluivert senior said: "He must travel miles to get to where I did, but he’s shown talent, plus he has the character and time to have a great career.

"I think United would have been too big a jump. Roma are an important club but the pressures are less. Roma don’t have to win at any cost and it is a club that is used to good football. It is the ideal place for Justin right now.

"I want to see him win with Roma and I want to see him happy."

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Kluivert added that he would've preferred his son to have stayed with Ajax for a bit longer to continue his development, having spent the first three years of his professional career with the Dutch giants himself.

The Barcelona legend continued: "I’m very satisfied with what he’s doing. He doesn’t talk much, but he’s someone who knows how to listen and is motivated.

"I wanted him to stay at Ajax for another year, but he made his choice "

Justin Kluivert's the real deal 🙌 pic.twitter.com/daIAUiP3A3 — ItalianFootballTV (@IFTVofficial) August 20, 2018

Kluivert junior has made a stunning start to his senior career, racking up 12 goals and 10 assists in his first season and a half with the Dutch giants.

The Netherlands international has impressed early on in his Roma career as well, setting up the winning goal in the club's 1-0 win over Torino in their Serie A opener, despite playing just 20 minutes.

The 19-year-old still has a long way to go before he matches his Dad's accomplishments, but the early signs are extremely promising.