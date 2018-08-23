Crystal Palace Set to Loan Out Veteran Midfielder Before Deadline to Aid Injury Recovery

Crystal Palace are looking to loan our their injury hit club captain Jason Puncheon, as the midfielder looks to revive his stuttering career.

As reported by the Evening Standard, the former Southampton man will be allowed to leave on loan after losing his place in the team.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Puncheon has only just come back from a serious knee injury which had ruled him out for eight months, but with the arrival of Max Meyer and Cheikhou Kouyate in the summer window, the 32-year-old is surplus to requirements.

The Eagles' number 42 has not played since January having picked up the injury in the 0-0 draw against Manchester City, and will need to leave on loan if he is to get any sort of playing time.

Roy Hodgson has left the midfielder out of his first two Premier League matchday squads, and has seemingly chosen Serbian international Luka Milivojevic as his new captain in SE25.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Puncheon, who scored for the south London club in an FA Cup final in 2016, is not the only one set for the Selhurst Park exit door.

Welsh international Jonny Williams and Senegalese left-back Pape Souare have also been listed as available for loan.

Souare was just starting to become one of the first names on the teamsheet at Palace before his untimely car crash in 2016.

The former Lille man has struggled to win his place back ahead of Patrick van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp since returning to fitness.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Williams looked to another shining star out of the Eagles' academy back in 2012/13 as he was influential in gaining promotion from the Championship.

However, injuries have devastated what was once a hugely promising career.

The trio will all be allowed to leave Selhurst Park as Hodgson looks to trim his squad.