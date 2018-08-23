Stats Reveal Which English Clubs Are Strongest & Weakest at Home Over Last 10 Years

Manchester City and Manchester United are the English clubs with the strongest home records in England over the last 10 years, with the Etihad Stadium and Old Trafford statistically the hardest places for visiting to pick up points since the start of the 2008/09 season.

Research from Your-Promotional-Code.co.uk can reveal that City, who romped to the Premier League title last season, have taken 446 points from 189 home games during the period in question, an average of 2.36 points per game.

United, meanwhile, have taken marginally less at 442 points over the same number of games, for an average of 2.34 points per game.

Certainly, Jose Mourinho will be hoping to rely on that strong home record when Tottenham visit Old Trafford on Monday night having seen his team on the receiving end of a dismal 3-2 loss against Brighton on their travels a week ago.

The top six is as one would expect, with Chelsea (2.24), Arsenal (2.18), Tottenham (2.07) and Liverpool (2.03) all taking an average of at least two points per game.

With 404 home points, Leicester have actually taken more than in real terms than both Tottenham and Liverpool, but the Foxes times in the Championship and League One, where four more home games are played each season, means their average (1.90) is lower.

Everton, Cardiff and Brentford complete the top 10 strongest home records.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, it is perhaps little surprise to learn that Sunderland have had the worst home record in the country over the last 10 years, taking an average of just 1.16 points per game at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats regularly fought against Premier League relegation prior to finally dropping out of the top flight in 2017 and have now slipped straight through to League One after a disastrous 2017/18 campaign that saw immediate relegation from the Championship.

Yeovil (1.29 points per game), Morecambe (1.31), Oldham (1.33) and Crystal Palace (1.34) make up the rest of the five worst teams at home over the last 10 years. Aside from Palace, no other current Premier League team appears in the bottom 10.

