How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim in Bundesliga on Friday, August 24.

By Michael Shapiro
August 24, 2018

Bayern Munich and Hoffenheim will open the Bundesliga season on Friday, facing off at Allianz Arena in Munich. 

Both teams ranked near the top of the Bundesliga standings last season, with Bayern winning the league for a sixth straight season and Hoffenheim coming in third. The match marks the beginning of manager Niko Kovac's time at Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga after wins in the German Super Cup and first round of the DFB Pokal, while it marks the beginning of the end of Julian Nagelsmann's tenure at Hoffenheim, with the 31-year-old manager slated to leave for RB Leipzig at the end of the season. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, FOX Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

