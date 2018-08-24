Young Mexican Star Claims Former Premier League Winners Were Keen on Move After Successful Trials

Young Mexican midfielder Roberto Alvarado has revealed that he could have been plying his trade in the Premier League with either Manchester City or Leicester City.

The 19-year-old attacker is the youngest player to ever play in Mexico's second tier, Ascenso MX, having joined Cruz Azul from Necaxa last month. And, in eight appearances, he has scored two goals and assisted four to help the club win six and draw two of their first eight matches.

Jam Media/GettyImages

Alvarado, who spoke to the Mexican press this week, claimed he could have been playing for the aforementioned English sides after impressing on trials but was too young to sign a deal, despite both clubs wanting him to stay.

“I went at the age of 16 to have trials, and both Leicester and Manchester City told me to stay, but I couldn’t because I wasn’t old enough," he explained, via Esto.

The player is still confident of making it to the Premier League one day, however, and insists he's working daily to achieve that goal.

“It’s every boy’s dream," he added. "I work every day to achieve it and I’m sure it will be given to me very soon.”

Jam Media/GettyImages

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be monitoring the youngster's progress at Cruz Azul and could possibly make a move for him in the near future.

Alvarado has also represented his country at Under-21 level and was the second highest scorer in the 2018 Toulon Tournament with three goals, having scored against Qatar, China and England.