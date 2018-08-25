Arsenal hosts London rival West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday coming off a pair of season-opening losses to start life under Unai Emery.

West Ham also started the Premier League season with two back-to-back losses to Liverpool and Bournemouth. In the club's one-goal loss to Bournemouth last week, West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic scored the team's lone goal on the season so far.

Arsenal is coming off a thrilling 3-2 loss to Chelsea last weekend. The teams were tied 2-2 for most of the second half until Chelsea's Marco Alonso scored the game-winner in the 81st minute.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, NBC Universo

