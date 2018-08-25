How to Watch Arsenal vs. West Ham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Arsenal vs. West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, Aug. 25.

By Emily Caron
August 25, 2018

Arsenal hosts London rival West Ham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday coming off a pair of season-opening losses to start life under Unai Emery. 

West Ham also started the Premier League season with two back-to-back losses to Liverpool and Bournemouth. In the club's one-goal loss to Bournemouth last week, West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic scored the team's lone goal on the season so far. 

Arsenal is coming off a thrilling 3-2 loss to Chelsea last weekend. The teams were tied 2-2 for most of the second half until Chelsea's Marco Alonso scored the game-winner in the 81st minute. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, NBC Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

