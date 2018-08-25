Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals How a Change Alex Ferguson Made to His Game Turned Him Into a World Beater

By 90Min
August 25, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken of the hugely significant influence former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson had on his career, saying it was those formative years at Old Trafford which allowed him to go on to become the five-time Ballon d'Or winner he is today. 

The 33-year-old spent six years with the Red Devils under the Scotsman's wing, crafting his trade in the Premier League before going on to become one of the game's greats at Real Madrid in 2009. 

However, while speaking to sport streaming website DAZN, as quoted by ESPN, the Portuguese attacker insisted if it had not been for the guidance of the Glaswegian, he would not have achieved the things he has in his career. 

"Of course, in the beginning of my career he was so important to me because I moved from Sporting [Lisbon] to Manchester and I had that Portuguese mentality - too many stepovers, decision-making was not the best," Ronaldo said. 

"So he taught me how to do it. You know, in the Premier League they don't fall over so easy, they are tough.

"As I've said many, many times, he taught me everything. He was like a father to me. He helped me a lot at Manchester United."

At the time of his arrival to Old Trafford, the five-time Champions League winner became the most expensive teenager in the world. 

Ronaldo went on to win lift three Premier League titles in the north west, as well as the first of his European cups before his blockbuster £80m switch to Real Madrid

His personal, domestic and continental dominance continued at Los Blancos before finalising a move to Juventus this summer in a deal worth around €112m, where he will be looking to take the Italian side back to the top of club football's mountain for the third time in their history. 

