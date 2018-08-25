Crystal Palace Boss Roy Hodgson Launches Stinging Attack on 'Disgraceful' Watford Mascot

By 90Min
August 25, 2018

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has sent out a warning to Watford mascot Harry the Hornet ahead of the sides' Premier League clash this weekend, demanding that the colourful character abstains from his trademark touchline antics.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's encounter, via the Guardian, the former England manager sternly recounted the tale of the mascot mocking Wilfried Zaha with a diving motion when the team met in late 2016, and said: "If you’re asking me whether Harry the Hornet, who I presume is the mascot, should dive in that way, I think it’s disgraceful.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

"Because that’s not what football matches are about. If it’s provoking the crowd into looking for something that’s not there, it should be stopped. Wilf Zaha does not dive for penalties. 


"He gets knocked over sometimes – sometimes he gets knocked over or unbalanced without it being a penalty or a foul – because he runs at such speed and has such agility with the ball.


"But he certainly doesn’t dive. But of course teams try to take every advantage they can. I would be very disappointed if the Palace mascot was doing something like that to provoke the crowd against an opponent. And if I found out about it, I would stop it.”


At the time of writing, Mr Hornet is yet to respond to Hodgson's borderline Partridgian comments, and fans will be waiting eagerly to see whether he has any more tricks up his sleeve for the match.

Meanwhile, BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted that the Hornets will triumph over Hodgson's Eagles on Saturday, claiming that the home side will run out 1-0 winners. 


Both sides have enjoyed strong starts to the Premier League season, with the former sitting fourth place with six points, and the latter in tenth with three points.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)