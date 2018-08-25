COMERCE CITY, Colo. — Jefferson Savarino had two goals and an assist to help Real Salt Lake beat the Colorado Rapids 6-0 on Saturday night.

Corey Baird added a goal and two assists for Real Salt Lake (12-10-5).

Colorado's Niki Jackson and Bismark Boateng were each shown a red card in the ninth and 45th minute, respectively.

Damir Kreilach opened the scoring in the sixth minute, first-timing a cross by Plata past a diving Tim Howard from the corner of the 6-yard box.

Savarino, a 21-year-old forward, scored in the 33rd and then rifled a right-footer into the top corner of the net from outside the box to make it 3-0 in the 58th minute.

Joao Plata put away the rebound of his own shot in the 69th, Baird added a goal in the 74th and Albert Rusnak capped the scoring in the 86th minute. He first-timed a volley inside the near post for his third goal in the past two games.

Colorado (6-14-6) was outshot 21-4, including 13-1 on target.

Vancouver Whitecaps 3, San Jose Earthquakes 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Yordy Reyna, Cristian Techera and Kei Kamara scored in a 10-minute span and the Vancouver Whitecaps overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 on Saturday night.

Reyna started the spree in the 59th, Techera tied it two minutes later and Kamara gave the Whitecaps (10-9-7) the lead in the 68th.

Vancouver extended its unbeaten streak to five as it chases a playoff spot. The Whitecaps won at Avaya Stadium for the first time, improving to 1-3-6.

Jahmir Hyka opened the scoring for San Jose (3-14-8) in the seventh minute, and Magnus Eriksson connected on a penalty kick in the 18th.

Sporting Kansas City 2, Minnesota United 0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Yohan Croizet scored his second MLS goal and Johnny Russell had two assists to help Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 2-0 on Saturday night.

Tim Melia had eight saves in his fourth consecutive shutout and career-best 11th of the season. Sporting (13-6-6) has won four games in a row and hasn't allowed a goal since a 3-2 loss to FC Dallas on July 28.

Croizet replaced starter Felipe Gutierrez at halftime and then opened the scoring in the 47th minute. Russell tapped it to Croizet near the top of the area where he turned a ripped a right-footer inside the near post.

Diego Rubio took a feed from Russell, cut right to evade a defender and then rolled it into the net to make it 2-0 in the 62nd.

Minnesota (9-15-2) is winless in its last five games, including four losses.

Toronto FC 3, Montreal Impact 1

TORONTO (AP) Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and defending MLS champion Toronto FC beat the Montreal Impact 3-1 on Saturday night to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.

Giovinco and Jonathan Osorio helped Toronto (7-12-6) build a 3-0 lead in the first 29 minutes.

Alejandro Silva scored in the 30th minute for Montreal.

Philadelphia Union 1, New England Revolution 0

CHESTER, Pa. — Cory Burke scored and Andre Blake had four saves to help the Philadelphia Union beat the New England Revolution 1-0 on Saturday night.

Blake had his second consecutive shutout and his seventh this season. Philadelphia (11-11-3) has won three in a row.

Burke slipped behind the defense and ran onto a long pass from Haris Medunjanin before beating goalkeeper Matt Turner for a one-on-one goal in the 53rd minute. Burke was originally flagged offside but the goal stood after video review. He has five goals in his last five starts and the Union has won each of his seven starts this season.

New England (7-10-8) is winless its last eight games, dating to a 3-2 win over D.C. United on June 30, and has lost six of its last seven.