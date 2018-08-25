Report Claims Tottenham Rejected the Chance to Re-Sign Luka Modric Over the Summer

Tottenham Hotspur were offered the chance to re-sign for fan favourite and current Real Madrid star Luka Modric this summer - but a move for the Croatian was never officially made.

Modric enjoyed a superb World Cup campaign for his country, and led his team on an unlikely run to the final, where they were eventually beaten 4-2 by France. Modric did however win individual honours, scooping the Golden Ball and confirming himself as the best player at the tournament.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Despite his impressive performances in Russia, transfer speculation has been rife this summer - with Italian giants Inter reportedly interested in the midfielder. Modric was said to be open to the move as reports suggested he was interested in undertaking a new challenge - much like long-term teammate Cristiano Ronaldo has done by joining Juventus.

But according to beIN (via CalcioMercato), Modric's representatives also offered him to his former club Spurs - while it's reported that the player would've been interested in a return to north London too, as Spurs have cemented themselves as one of Europe's top clubs in recent seasons.

Much has been made of Tottenham's lack of spending this summer - they failed to complete any incoming transfers while the window was open - leading to questions over their ability to compete with the big clubs in the Premier League.

Whether a move for Modric was realistic or not is uncertain, but the report does however suggest that Spurs rejected the opportunity to take back their former star. Chairman Daniel Levy has been particularly keen over the years not to break the club's wage structure, so it's logical to suggest that this would've been a key reason why the move didn't get off the ground.

MB Media/GettyImages

Real Madrid fans will be hoping Modric can slot back into Los Blancos' starting eleven without any hitches as the season progresses, despite a summer of uncertainty.