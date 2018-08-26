'Absolutely Catastrophic Defensively': Fans Critical of Arsenal Star Despite Attacking Success

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

Arsenal full back Hector Bellerin might have provided two assists against West Ham on Saturday, but that didn't stop some of the Gunners faithful calling out his shoddy defensive work online.

A general consensus from those critical of the rapid Spaniard were that while going forward, he was a genuine talent and threat.

However, as has regularly been a criticism of the player, he's been labelled as lacking the defensive discipline required of a Premier League full back.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Losses against Manchester City and Chelsea had seen Arsenal starting the season in a very unfamiliar position, languishing towards the relegation zone.

However, in a London derby against West Ham, new boss Unai Emery got his first competitive win. After going a goal down, the Gunners came back to run out 3-1 winners in front of their fans at the Emirates.

First setting up the equaliser scored by Nacho Monreal, Bellerin also added a second assist when Danny Welbeck rounded off the scoring.

In attack, he used his pace and dribbling abilities to cause West Ham lnightmares. Under Emery he already looks more incisive with his runs and crossing than he ever did under Arsene Wenger.

However, in defence the pacy Spanish full back looked vulnerable. At one stage he nearly gifted the visitors a goal when he lost the ball carelessly on the edge of his box. He also looked unsure whenever West Ham had the ball - not really a desirable trait for a defender.

This shakiness was caught by a number of the Arsenal support too, as seen by the frustrations expressed on social media.

