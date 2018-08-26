'Absolutely Catastrophic Defensively': Fans Critical of Arsenal Star Despite Attacking Success

Arsenal full back Hector Bellerin might have provided two assists against West Ham on Saturday, but that didn't stop some of the Gunners faithful calling out his shoddy defensive work online.

A general consensus from those critical of the rapid Spaniard were that while going forward, he was a genuine talent and threat.

However, as has regularly been a criticism of the player, he's been labelled as lacking the defensive discipline required of a Premier League full back.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Losses against Manchester City and Chelsea had seen Arsenal starting the season in a very unfamiliar position, languishing towards the relegation zone.

However, in a London derby against West Ham, new boss Unai Emery got his first competitive win. After going a goal down, the Gunners came back to run out 3-1 winners in front of their fans at the Emirates.

Bellerin did well going forward but he's absolutely catastrophic defensively. Could have cost us at least 3 goals already. — SamW (@SamW_AFC) August 25, 2018

First setting up the equaliser scored by Nacho Monreal, Bellerin also added a second assist when Danny Welbeck rounded off the scoring.

Bellerin defensively, is awful. But in attack, he is a real threat.#ARSWHU — Stephen Tiliki (@TILIKI_OS) August 25, 2018

In attack, he used his pace and dribbling abilities to cause West Ham lnightmares. Under Emery he already looks more incisive with his runs and crossing than he ever did under Arsene Wenger.

Bellerin has a tough afternoon, but he was decent going forward, and was probably our biggest threat. The lack of protection needs addressing. He can’t be expected to attack and defend at that intensity for 90 minutes week in, week out without being exposed. #ARSWES — Adam Keys (@_AdamKeys) August 25, 2018

Credit to Bellerin, I've been critical of him, and today he was really poor at times, but he contributed to two goals.



If he can contribute to two goals whilst playing poorly, can't wait until his form picks up. — Renato (@th14Renato) August 25, 2018

However, in defence the pacy Spanish full back looked vulnerable. At one stage he nearly gifted the visitors a goal when he lost the ball carelessly on the edge of his box. He also looked unsure whenever West Ham had the ball - not really a desirable trait for a defender.

We usually criticize Bellerin but he has improved offensively this season. Just need to sort of his defense. 2 assist today — Osman (@OsmanZtheGooner) August 25, 2018

This shakiness was caught by a number of the Arsenal support too, as seen by the frustrations expressed on social media.