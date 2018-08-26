'Like a Beach': Real Valladolid Set to Face Disciplinary Action as Barca Star Lambast Poor Pitch

Real Valladolid are set to face disciplinary action over the state of their pitch following their recent La Liga games against Barcelona.

The pitch at the Estadio Jose Zorilla garnered plenty of criticism before, during and after the game. While the Catalan side managed to put the issues with the turf to one side and seal a 1-0 win, La Liga president Javier Tebas has confirmed Real Valladolid will face action for the unacceptable condition of the pitch.

As quoted by SPORT, he said: "The pitch at the Jose Zorrilla did not meet the minimum criteria demanded for a competition like La Liga. Obviously a disciplinary file will be opened."

Barcelona have also filed an official complaint to the league re: the pitch tonight. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) August 25, 2018

"They want to take players to play in the United States, but the state of the grass here was a disgrace," said Pique, while Busquets stated: "It’s lamentable that the best league in the world is played in these conditions. There were areas that seemed more like a beach."

Here's a new Spanish word for you - patatal, "potato field", used on Mundo Deportivo's frontpage to describe the Valladolid pitch last night... pic.twitter.com/PQ20LmQVV7 — The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) August 26, 2018

Even Real Valliadolid's club president, Carlos Suarez, was accepting that the pitch for the game wasn't ideal, even as going as far as to say he would be accepting of any sanctions the league implemented should they see fit.





Speaking to El Transistor, he said: "It seems right to me that the punish us, if there's a rule that allows that. It's clear that the pitch wasn't good enough."

Despite the difficulties regarding the pitch, Ernesto Valverde's side made it two La Liga wins out of two with the victory against Real Valladolid, as they look to retain their La Liga title.