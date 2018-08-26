Chelsea Starlet Set to Reject Loan Move & Instead Remain to Fight for His Place at Stamford Bridge

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

Despite chances in the first team being seemingly hard to come by, young striker Tammy Abraham appears to be prepared to reject a loan move away from Chelsea, preferring to fight for a position in the squad.

Abraham has spent the last two seasons on loan and has been heavily linked with a move to Championship side Aston Villa. His first loan spell was in the same league with Bristol City, before another run at Premier League strugglers Swansea.

However, The Daily Mirror are reporting that Abraham is prepared to reject any potential move to Aston Villa, as he believes that returning to the Championship will not help him develop as a player.

Instead, Abraham is keen to continue to test himself in the Premier League, and is determined to fight for his place under Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Chelsea have both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud as their senior strikers at the club, whilst Michy Batshuayi left to join Valencia on loan. With Giroud returning late from the World Cup, Abraham was afforded several opportunities during pre-season, including a substitute appearance in the Community Shield.

Since then, Abraham is yet to be included in Chelsea's matchday squad, and was reportedly the subject of a £25m bid from rivals Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day. Chelsea are believed to have quickly rejected the offer, which suggests that the club sees Abraham as part of their future.

The 20-year-old netted eight times for Swansea last season and earned two caps for England, and Abraham wants to continue his development by fighting for minutes at Chelsea.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Morata's struggles are well publicised, whilst there are doubts over Giroud's long-term future at the club, meaning Abraham may see a potential route to the first team.

Giroud has been linked to Marseille, who would be free to make an offer for the striker as their transfer window remains open until Friday, and Abraham may wait to make a final decision on his future until Giroud's situation will be resolved.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)