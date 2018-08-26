Chelsea Starlet Set to Reject Loan Move & Instead Remain to Fight for His Place at Stamford Bridge

Despite chances in the first team being seemingly hard to come by, young striker Tammy Abraham appears to be prepared to reject a loan move away from Chelsea, preferring to fight for a position in the squad.

Abraham has spent the last two seasons on loan and has been heavily linked with a move to Championship side Aston Villa. His first loan spell was in the same league with Bristol City, before another run at Premier League strugglers Swansea.

However, The Daily Mirror are reporting that Abraham is prepared to reject any potential move to Aston Villa, as he believes that returning to the Championship will not help him develop as a player.

Instead, Abraham is keen to continue to test himself in the Premier League, and is determined to fight for his place under Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud as their senior strikers at the club, whilst Michy Batshuayi left to join Valencia on loan. With Giroud returning late from the World Cup, Abraham was afforded several opportunities during pre-season, including a substitute appearance in the Community Shield.

Since then, Abraham is yet to be included in Chelsea's matchday squad, and was reportedly the subject of a £25m bid from rivals Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day. Chelsea are believed to have quickly rejected the offer, which suggests that the club sees Abraham as part of their future.

The 20-year-old netted eight times for Swansea last season and earned two caps for England, and Abraham wants to continue his development by fighting for minutes at Chelsea.

Morata's struggles are well publicised, whilst there are doubts over Giroud's long-term future at the club, meaning Abraham may see a potential route to the first team.

Giroud has been linked to Marseille, who would be free to make an offer for the striker as their transfer window remains open until Friday, and Abraham may wait to make a final decision on his future until Giroud's situation will be resolved.