Conflicting Reports Have Emerged Suggesting Roman Abramovich Is Considering Selling Chelsea

Conflicting reports have emerged suggesting that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is considering selling the club.

According to The Times, the Russian billionaire is apparently exploring the multi-billion pound sale of the London club by hiring a specialist investment bank to review the club, after recently rejecting an offer from Silver Lake Partners in the USA for a minority stake in the Blues.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

News of a potential sale comes after the 51-year-old rejected a proposed £2bn bid from British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe earlier in the year to wait for a better offer. However, The Guardian report that Abramovich isn't looking to sell.

The media outlet claim that nothing has changed regarding Abramovich's ownership of the west London club, with sources close to the club claiming that he has no plans to relinqhish his control at Stamford Bridge.

Abramovich has been the owner of Chelsea since 2003, and has bankrolled continued success at the club that has seen them win five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the Champions League in 2012.

It has been a frustrating time of late for Abramovich, as news of a delay regarding Chelsea's new stadium plans coincided with his issues regarding obtaining a visa, although he would have been cheered up after Chelsea's fine start to the new season.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Despite losing to Manchester City in the Community Shield, new boss Maurizio Sarri has guided the club to two wins from their opening two games in the league, overseeing a distinctive change in the style of football the Blues are now playing.