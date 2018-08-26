Danny Murphy Issues Warning to Liverpool as Pressure for Major Silverware Continues to Increase

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has claimed that the Reds are under severe pressure to win silverware after their huge summer spend. 

Finishing fourth in last season's Premier League, Jurgen Klopp has gone out and secured expensive targets for a title push this time around. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking to bWIN, Murphy highlighted the spend on Naby Keita, Alisson and Fabinho: "There will be pressure on Liverpool and [Jurgen] Klopp to win trophies this year because the owners have made a big investment and they want to see their returns.


“Fans are also very excited by this squad and see this as a great opportunity. Klopp will be very motivated to win that first trophy because it takes the pressure off and Liverpool’s history is all about winning silverware. 

"Klopp expects and demands silverware for himself, that pressure is more than he will get from the owners.”

With Manchester City winning the previous term's title at an absolute canter, it will be a tough ask for Liverpool to catch last campaign's centurions. 

When asked about his former side's chance of closing the gap, Murphy was confident due to the Anfield club's continued investment and support of their manager: "I think Liverpool are the most likely team to push Manchester City for the Premier League. 

"They’ve made a big improvement to the team with their signings this summer, while they’ve also got a settled manager with great harmony with the squad.


"However, I don’t think Liverpool will have enough to win the Premier League because the gap to Manchester City is too big to close in one transfer window. Manchester City will win the Premier League and I think they’ll win it comfortably."

