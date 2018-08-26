'Fantastic News': Arsenal Fans Jubilant Over New Adidas Kit Sponsorship Deal

Arsenal fans have been reacting excitedly on social media to news that the club is set to agree a £300m kit sponsorship with adidas, according to Football London - honestly more excited than the football itself it seems.

It had been rumoured for a while that adidas would be taking over from current sponsor Puma as Arsenal's kit sponsors for a long time, and it now appears that the switch will occur once the current deal expires at the end of this season.

The last time Arsenal had adidas as their kit sponsor was back in 1994.

Adidas will be Arsenal’s new shirt designers. Fantastic news. — 1886 (@1886_blog) August 24, 2018

The buzz of excitement isn't just limited to the fans either. Some of those to have previously worn the famous red shirts of Arsenal seem desperate to see adidas' return too.

In June, Ian Wright said: "So pleased adidas are back sponsoring after this coming season️. Especially after seeing what Puma have come up with."

Reports suggest that the deal could be the third most expensive kit sponsorship in the world - behind only Nike’s agreement with Barcelona and adidas’ with Manchester United.

Adidas sponsoring Arsenal as of next season 😍😍 #AFC — Adam Wright (@WrightyTweets) August 23, 2018

The significant money from the deal is expected to give boss Unai Emery and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat an added boost in the transfer market next summer, allowing the club to spend less stringently than has been the case in recent seasons at the Emirates.

Following the return of Adidas as kit sponsor, Arsenal fans particularly seem keen to see a return of the striking yellow 1991-1993 'bruised banana' away kit.