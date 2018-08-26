Filipe Luis Close to Signing for PSG as Atletico Madrid Await Suitable Offer From French Champions

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis is reportedly closing in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain, with the Spanish side awaiting a suitable offer from the Ligue 1 champions before allowing the player to leave. 

This is according to Diario AS (via Sport), who suggest that Atletico are hoping to receive an offer in between €20m to €30m for the former Chelsea left-back before taking the Brazilian's desire to leave seriously. 

Filipe Luis was made to train with the reserves on Wednesday after allegedly telling his current employers of his intentions to depart the Wanda Metropolitano for the Parc des Princes. 

Fans of the Spanish side were also filmed surrounding the left-back's car as they sang for the 33-year-old to stay in the Spanish capital, although it seems like Filipe Luis has his heart set on a move. 

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Thomas Tuchel's PSG are said to have made the 33-year-old a very attractive financial offer as they look to strengthen their left side of defence. 

Yuri Berchiche's move to Athletic Bilbao and Layvin Kurzawa's failure to impress Tuchel means that the Brazilian has a guaranteed spot awaiting him in the French capital. 

With just days of the transfer window remaining, Diego Simeone's side may wish to delay any potential deal until January in order to give themselves time to find a replacement. 

Should PSG fail to complete a move for their first choice target in the desired department, a move for Tottenham's Danny Rose is expected to be pursued as the Premier League side are open to offers. 

The 28-year-old England international has fallen out of favour in north London under Mauricio Pochettino, and could join the French giants either on loan or in a permanent move before Friday's deadline. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)