Filipe Luis Close to Signing for PSG as Atletico Madrid Await Suitable Offer From French Champions

Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis is reportedly closing in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain, with the Spanish side awaiting a suitable offer from the Ligue 1 champions before allowing the player to leave.

This is according to Diario AS (via Sport), who suggest that Atletico are hoping to receive an offer in between €20m to €30m for the former Chelsea left-back before taking the Brazilian's desire to leave seriously.

Filipe Luis was made to train with the reserves on Wednesday after allegedly telling his current employers of his intentions to depart the Wanda Metropolitano for the Parc des Princes.

Fans of the Spanish side were also filmed surrounding the left-back's car as they sang for the 33-year-old to stay in the Spanish capital, although it seems like Filipe Luis has his heart set on a move.

Thomas Tuchel's PSG are said to have made the 33-year-old a very attractive financial offer as they look to strengthen their left side of defence.

Yuri Berchiche's move to Athletic Bilbao and Layvin Kurzawa's failure to impress Tuchel means that the Brazilian has a guaranteed spot awaiting him in the French capital.

With just days of the transfer window remaining, Diego Simeone's side may wish to delay any potential deal until January in order to give themselves time to find a replacement.

Atlético Madrid president:



“Filipe Luis is a great player and a great person, we are trying to convince him not to leave but players will ultimately play wherever they want to. We want Filipe to stay. I am optimistic and I think that he will stay. However, we will have to wait.” pic.twitter.com/sRzKoHX7Od — Brazil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrazilEdition) August 24, 2018

Should PSG fail to complete a move for their first choice target in the desired department, a move for Tottenham's Danny Rose is expected to be pursued as the Premier League side are open to offers.

The 28-year-old England international has fallen out of favour in north London under Mauricio Pochettino, and could join the French giants either on loan or in a permanent move before Friday's deadline.